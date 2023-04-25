inspiration
- MusicHalle Bailey's Son Halo Has Her Feeling More Inspired Than EverHalle Bailey says motherhood has opened a "whole other portal to write about stuff."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Best Amy Winehouse Samples In Hip-HopWhether it's East Coast boom-bap, classic Atlanta trap, or contemporary West Coast genre blends, the culture's always loved the London icon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRod Wave Reveals That Ex Obsessed With NBA YoungBoy Led Him To Chase Music CareerNow, these two are close friends. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCam'ron Says Master P's No Limit Records Was The Blueprint For Dipset"Master P had that sh*t in a frenzy," Cam'ron recalls.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJeezy Claims Kanye West Sought Inspiration From Him For "808s & Heartbreak"According to Jeezy, Kanye West was looking to attract more "street" listeners.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOffset Reveals Tyler The Creator’s Influence On His Solo AlbumOffset says he took Tyler The Creator's advice to heart after the two spoke at the Roc Nation Brunch.By Cole Blake
- MusicRay J Explains How Blueface Has Inspired HimRay J is taking some notes from the MILF Music founder.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsNeymar Jr. Mohawk Inspires Saint West's Bold New HaircutAre you a fan of the 7-year-old's new 'do?By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearIce Spice Inspires Trisha Paytas' Hot Pink Fashion StatementWe're expecting to see plenty of curly red wigs out and about this Halloween szn.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTory Lanez's "Alone At Prom" Album Inspiration, Alexa, Gets Touching Tribute From Singer After Death"I should have been there to stop this from happening," Lanez reflected upon hearing of his friend's tragic passing.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsPastor Troy Says Deion Sanders Inspired His Rap CareerTroy even showed off his signed copy of Sanders' second album.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Reflects On "Love" For DDG Influencing Her Upcoming EPHalle Bailey has shared some more details about her upcoming debut solo EP.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Accepts Virgil Abloh Award From HFRA$AP Rocky gave all the credit to Virgil. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Sends Thankful Message To Fans For Inspiring Him Amid "UTOPIA" HypeLa Flame is nothing without the people that stand behind him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne On Inspiring Artists To Get Face Tattoos: "It Feels Amazing"Lil Wayne says he's the reason for the rise in popularity of face tattoos.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ. Cole Reflects On Artists Who Have Impacted His CareerJ. Cole recently discussed which artists have inspired him while speaking with Kevin Hart.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Awkwardly Met Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey OnceYoung Thug didn't know Jack Dempsey, but Jack knew Thug.By Jake Lyda
- MusicGucci Mane Plans To Take A "Breath Of Fresh Air" With New AlbumGucci Mane says the deaths of his friends inspired him to take a different approach.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTimbaland Says "Oompa-Loompa" Song Inspired Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody"Timbaland says that "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" inspired the beat for Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody."By Cole Blake
- MusicMissy Elliott Says Getting Her Mom Out Of An Abusive Relationship "Kept Me Going"Missy Elliott recently discussed her inspiration for achieving the level of success she has on Twitter with fans.By Cole Blake