Cam'ron Says Master P's No Limit Records Was The Blueprint For Dipset

According to Cam'ron, the influence of Master P's No Limit Records reached far beyond the South, touching down all the way in Harlem in the late 90s. During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, the NYC native shared how it even inspired the formation of Dipset. Cam'ron says that he used the label as a blueprint after being impressed by how Master P had his entire block in a "frenzy."

“I used to observe these arguments, like, ‘N***as is really going cr*zy about n***as who’s in the same clique,'” he recalled. “So I kinda took all that format to try to make the Diplomat brand.” Cam'ron continued, explaining how guys in his neighborhood even eventually started to take fashion cues from the New Orleans-born performer.

Cam'ron Recalls No Limit Records "Frenzy"

“N***as used to have No Limit fights on my block. N***as was in New York wearing camouflage. Master P had n***as going cr*zy. Mr. Serv-on, Mystikal, it got down with them n***as. Shaq was in the video. They talking about P got $400 million. N***as is going around buying fake tank chains. All type of sh*t. Master P had that sh*t in a frenzy.” Ultimately, Cam'ron's decision to take inspiration from Master P worked out in his favor. The two of them even eventually got to team up.

Master P and Dipset joined forces in 2002 to remake “Bout It, Bout It,” later shooting a music video for the track in Harlem. "It’s gonna be something good for the kids and something good for the streets, showing the different communities hooking up," Master P told MTV of the collab. What do you think of Cam'ron sharing that Master P's No Limit Records inspired Dipset's formation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

