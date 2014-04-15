no limit records
- MusicCam'ron Says Master P's No Limit Records Was The Blueprint For Dipset"Master P had that sh*t in a frenzy," Cam'ron recalls.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuge Knight Denies Master P's Claim That He Took $2 Million For Snoop Dogg's Rights"I never would have took no sh*t like that for Snoop," Suge Knight claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSnoop Dogg: The Legendary Journey Of A Hip-Hop IconSnoop Dogg’s fame has transcended music, becoming a cultural icon across numerous media and business ventures.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureBoosie Weighs Relevancy Of Cash Money Vs. No LimitBoosie agreed that people still want to sign to Cash Money unlike No Limit.By Lawrencia Grose
- GossipWack 100 Says Master P Is "Broke" & Doesn't Have 20% Of Nick Cannon's MoneyWack 100 says Master P is "broke" and doesn't own any of his masters.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNo Limit Rapper McKinley "Mac" Phipps Granted Parole After 20 Years In Prison: ReportHe was behind bars for a manslaughter conviction. By Madusa S.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Talks His Days As A No Limit Soldier: "Master P Saved My Life"In the late 1990s, Snoop Dogg signed to No Limit Records—and it was a move that he said saved his life.By Erika Marie
- TVMaster P Explains Origin Of Dynasty On BET's "No Limit Chronicles""No Limit Chronicles" premieres on BET tonight at 9:00 p.m.By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P Drops Trailer For "No Limit Chronicles" Docuseries Airing On BETMaster P and his son Romeo Miller have produced the BET docuseries "No Limit Chronicles."By Erika Marie
- GramRomeo Miller Was Told By Companies That Bond With Master P Was "Weakness"Romeo Miller has a close personal and professional relationship with his father, but he explained that he's been told their bond is a weakness for his career.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMaster P's Next Film "Get Da Bag" Gets Writer & Director, Slated For 2020 ReleaseThe movie is supposed to be something like "Set It Off."By Erika Marie
- MoviesMaster P Stands By His "Black Panther" Remarks, Discusses Black Artistic OwnershipHe recently shared his criticism of the famed film.By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P & Jeezy Announce Joint Album Is In The WorksMaster P recoupes the plot with an ageless Young Jeezy by his side.By Devin Ch
- NewsYoung Bleed, Master P & C-Loc's "How Yo Do Dat" Is One Of No Limit's Greatest EverYoung Bleed's 1998 classic "How Yo Do Dat" stands the test of time.By Devin Ch
- MusicMaster P Shares Trailer For "I Got The Hook-Up 2" Film Starring DC Young FlyMaster P returns to the screen with the sequel to "I Got The Hook-Up" starring DC Young Fly, John Witherspoon, Fatboy SSE, Michael Blackson, and son Romeo Miller.By Devin Ch
- NewsTurk Says He & Lil Wayne Once Discussed Signing To Master P's No Limit RecordsTurk tells Vlad TV that he and Lil Wayne once discussed signing with Master P's No Limit Records.By Kevin Goddard