Boosie is famous for his interviews with VladTV. Every now and then, the two men link up to talk about relevant things happening in the entertainment industry. From discussing Boosie’s life in prison to talking about Young Thug and Gunna’s RICO case, the duo knows how to trend with their conversations.

Their most recent interview covered a plethora of topics, including the Louisiana’s native impact on rap music. “Ain’t no n*gga ever in rap history ever raised more street n*ggas than me,” he told the host.

Continuing, he said, “I’ve been around tons of rappers, their fans, ‘I love you, I love you.’ None of their fans come up to them and say, ‘N*gga, you raised me. It’s a difference.”

Another subject discussed was two of the most prominent music labels in history. The two compared Cash Money Records to No Limit Records.

Cash Money, created in 1991 by brothers Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams, is home to artists Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. On the other hand, No Limit was established in 1994 by Master P. They had artists like Mystikal, C-Murder, Snoop Dogg, and others.

To introduce the topic, DJ Vlad said, “In 2022, Baby [Birdman] still has viable artists on his roster.” In response to this, Boosie stated, “Cash Money label still sells… they still doing they motherf*cking thing.”

“This is no shot at Master P,” Vlad stated, “Cash Money is a label that people still want to sign no. No Limit, not so much.” In agreeance, Boosie uttered, “Nah,” before shaking his head.

Watch the clip below.