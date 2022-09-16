cash money records
- MusicBig Tymers: Where Are They Now?The collaborative efforts of Birdman and Mannie Fresh paid off before their solo careers took off. By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentBirdman Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Birdman and his net worth as we discuss his music career, record label, business ventures, and real estate investments.By Jake Skudder
- MusicB.G. Returning To Cash Money Records, Birdman ClaimsBirdman has no intention of losing the newly-freed rapper to Gucci Mane.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureB.G.'s Prison Release Conditions: Drug/Alcohol Treatment, Community Service, GED, And MoreThe Cash Money Records artist spent over a decade in prison, and fans are rooting for him to succeed through his transition back into reality.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGillie Da Kid's Impact On The Philadelphia Hip-Hop SceneThe self-appointed “King of Philly” has been in the game for more than a minute!By Demi Phillips
- MusicCash Money Records: The Rise Of A Hip-Hop EmpireThe label behind Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj enjoyed two stellar decades that ensured legacy status. By Demi Phillips
- MusicMaster P Discusses His Relationship With Birdman: "We Never Tried To Destroy Each Other"Master P says that he and Birdman are an example of how to peacefully coexist.By Cole Blake
- MusicIrv Gotti Deems Cash Money The Greatest Hip Hop LabelIrv believes "if they ever wanted to sell, Baby and Slim could get a billi."By Erika Marie
- GramBirdman Says He Created The Blueprint For Southern Rappers To "Hustle"Birdman says he taught the south how to hustle in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- SongsRublow Shares Debut Cash Money Records Single, "Blow Muzik"The Tampa Bay-born rapper samples Lil Wayne's "Hustler Musik" on his latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBoosie Weighs Relevancy Of Cash Money Vs. No LimitBoosie agreed that people still want to sign to Cash Money unlike No Limit.By Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Kevin Rudolf?Kevin Rudolf played a major role in the fusion of Hip-Hop, pop, and rock at the turn of the 2010s. So why aren't people talking about him anymore?By Joshua Robinson