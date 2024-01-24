Big Tymers: Where Are They Now?

From the late ‘90s to the early 2000s, the duo Big Tymers etched its mark on the Hip Hop landscape. Made up of the charismatic pairing of rapper/entrepreneur Birdman and producer Mannie Fresh, the group’s impact continues to resonate in the ever-evolving music industry. The distinctive synergy between its two members became a hallmark of the duo’s identity. Consequently, this solidified their status as superstars in the rap realm.

However, as the wheels of time turned, the Big Tymers embarked on individual journeys. Over the years, they have both carved out unique paths within the music industry. Mannie Fresh has achieved success behind the scenes, and Birdman became one of the most influential rap executives ever. Here’s what happened to the group, and where Birdman and Mannie Fresh are now.

Big Tymers: Formation, Disbandment & Brief Reunion

Hailing from New Orleans, the duo’s debut album How You Luv That was first released in 1997. The following year, a re-issue of the album, titled How You Luv That Vol. 2, dropped. Regarded as their sophomore album, the re-release came after Big Tymers signed a distribution deal with Universal Records. The duo’s breakthrough came with the release of their third album, I Got That Work (2000). Featuring hits like “#1 Stunna” and “Get Your Roll On,” the record showcased their musical prowess. Furthermore, it introduced the world to Big Tymers’ unapologetic bravado and infectious sound.

Following the success of I Got That Work, the duo continued their winning streak with their subsequent albums. Hood Rich (2002) and Big Money Heavyweight (2003) achieved commercial success, and introduced the duo to new audiences. However, it wasn’t long afterward that the group split up. Despite their success, Mannie Fresh and Birdman’s journey as Big Tymers came to an end in 2005. That was also the year Mannie Fresh left Cash Money Records and signed on to Def Jam Records. Unfortunately, before their separation, the duo did not release any new material. As a result, their last album as Big Tymers remains Big Money Heavyweight. However, in 2018, they reunited on “Designer Caskets,” a song from the soundtrack of Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story.

Mannie Fresh

For several years, Mannie Fresh was the in-house producer of Cash Money Records. While he was still a member of Big Tymers, Fresh released his solo debut album The Mind Of Mannie Fresh in 2004. Just a year later, he left Cash Money Records for Def Jam Records. By this time, he was already a big shot and a chart-topping producer -- a highly sought-after onem too. While churning out bangers for several artists, he released his sophomore album Return Of The Ballin’ in 2009. Since then, Mannie Fresh has not released any new solo albums. However, his production catalog has continued to grow over the years. He frequently works with Lil Wayne, and one of his most recent production credits was on “Long Story Short” by Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Birdman

While he was a member of Big Tymers, this rapper went by the name Baby. However, after the group disbanded, he changed his name to Birdman, and has gone by that ever since. The co-founder of Cash Money Records is also known for nurturing the careers of renowned artists like Lil Wayne and Drake. Altogether, he has released four solo studio albums, beginning with his eponymous debut album in 2002, to 2009’s Priceless. In addition, over the years, he has released several collaborative albums with artists like Lil Wayne and Jacquees. His most recent project, From The Bayou, is a collaborative album with Youngboy NBA released on December 10, 2021.