B.G.’s Prison Release Conditions: Drug/Alcohol Treatment, Community Service, GED, And More

43-year-old B.G. is likely pleased to have regained his freedom after spending the past 11 years behind bars. Still, that doesn't mean his time is completely his own going forward. According to TMZ, there's a lengthy list of requirements that the New Orleans native has to follow through with if he wants to remain out of prison going forward. He'll be spending the next two years under supervised release. During that time, he'll be expected to participate in a drug/alcohol treatment program.

In addition to this, B.G. – born Christopher Noel Dorsey – will be attending courses geared toward people hoping to "better orient [their] life skills." It seems the embattled artist will be spending plenty of time in the classroom as well. He's been ordered to "actively pursue a GED or vocational training equivalent in order to better set him up for future employment." Of course, he confirmed after being released on Tuesday (September 5) that he'll have new music on the way in the near future. As a result, it's unlikely we'll see B.G. transitioning into an office role anytime soon.

B.G. is Enjoying His Newfound Freedom

Another task on the "Bling Bling" hitmaker's list is 400 hours of unpaid community service. We're curious to see how he'll choose to serve these. As expected, B.G. is also prohibited from possessing firearms and dangerous weapons. He's expected to cooperate with his probation officer's requests to collect any DNA as needed. Life certainly won't be the same as before for the lyricist. Regardless, we've seen others work their way up in the industry after serving time in the past, so anything is possible for Dorsey.

Returning back to society after such a long time in prison is a daunting task. Thankfully for B.G., he has some of the biggest names in music standing behind him. Birdman, of course, has been a solid source of support, though we also heard Gucci Mane make a major financial promise to the Cash Money artist at the end of 2022. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

