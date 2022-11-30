Gucci Mane’s celebrating the news of B.G.’s potential early release.

Birdman suggested recently that the former Cash Money artists would be coming home soon. Though he didn’t say when B.G. would be out, the NOLA mogul said that he’d be back outside in a “few weeks.” There isn’t any confirmation surrounding these reports but Baby’s actively worked towards getting the 42-year-old rapper out of prison.

The news spread across social media, eventually landing on Gucci Mane’s radar, who expressed his interest in adding B.G. to the 1017 roster.

“My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Gucci wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for you! Wanna sign u to 1017!!! #1017Mafia.”

B.G.’s expected to end his 14-year stint in April 2023, though he’s made numerous attempts to have his sentence shortened. Unfortunately, the judge denied each of those motions including a letter from Birdman, Slim, Wendy Williams, and others. In September, Birdman advocated for B.G’s early release in a letter to the judge.

“He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say. When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible,” he wrote.

Rappers Juvnele, B.G., Turk, Birdman, Lil Wayne of the Hot Boys and producer Mannie Fresh attend The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards on August 18, 1999 at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Police arrested B.G. in 2009 following a routine traffic stop. Police discovered three guns, including two reported stolen, during their search of his car. He entered a not guilty plea but the court convicted him of gun possession and witness tampering. The judge sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

Though it’s unclear when exactly B.G will be out, it’s clear that his friends, family and peers are eagerly awaiting to see him come home. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates on his release.

