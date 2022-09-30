Fans were excited last week when Cash Money CEO Birdman gave an update on his artist, B.G.’s prison sentence. According to Louisiana exec, the “Bling Bling” rapper was slated to be released early from his 14 year bid after being arrested in 2012 on a gun charge, as well as witness tampering and intimidation.

Birdman shared a photo of the 42-year old rapper behind bars with the caption “Be home in minute @new_bghollyhood.” Unfortunately for B.G., a U.S. District Judge opted not to let the New Orleans native receive a reduction on his sentence. In a recent court filing, entitled “The Court Misconstrued Defendant’s Motion”, another federal prisoner pleaded with the courts on B.G.’s behalf, asking them to reconsider him for a compassionate release and for the 2021 denial not to be held against him.

Despite the thorough plea, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan denied the motion, saying that B.G. “has offered no new evidence that would affect the Court’s prior decision.” The denial comes less than two months after Birdman wrote a letter to the courts on the incarcerated rapper’s behalf. “He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say,” he wrote. “When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”

Last year, the “I Need A Hot Girl” rapper also penned a letter to the courts on his own behalf, claiming that “murder and mayhem” surrounded him in federal prison, adding that his health issues put him at higher risk for coronavirus, and that his previous attorney’s “incompetence” was the reason his last motion for release failed.

B.G. is currently scheduled to be released from prison in 2024.

