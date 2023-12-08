B.G.
- MusicB.G. Reflects On Prison Experience In New Music Video, "Really Understand"B.G. raps from a jail cell in his newest video.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz & B.G. Have Emotional Reunion In Vegas: WatchBoosie Badazz and B.G. hadn't seen each other since 2009.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicB.G. Addresses Lil Wayne & Says He Wants To Do A Hot Boys ReunionB.G. says Lil Wayne needs to "stop playing" so they can get back together.By Cole Blake
- MusicTurk Thinks B.G.'s Lil Wayne Diss Was UnnecessaryB.G. calls Lil Wayne a "b*tch" on his new song with Finesse2tymes.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicB.G. Teases Hot Boys Reunion, Claims To Love Lil Wayne After Dissing Him"I'mma be the glue to this sh*t," B.G. says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicB.G. Clarifies Lil Wayne Diss, Shares That They Spoke About ItThe two Hot Boyz members have a pretty complex but still enduring relationship, something that B Gizzle wanted to make very clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBG Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?BG's journey from Hot Boys to solo career, legal hurdles, and net worth.By Axl Banks
- MusicB.G. Disses Lil Wayne: Fans ReactThis diss appears on Finesse2Tymes' new song "Gangstafied" while B Gizzle raps about what happened during his prison stint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsB.G. Surprisingly Goes After Lil Wayne On Finesse2Tymes New Song "Gangstafied"This one stunned a lot of people. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWack 100 Insinuates Cash Money Was Behind B.G. Snitching AccusationsAccording to Wack 100, if his information didn't come from the right place, he "wouldn’t jeopardize $5 million."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicB.G. Says NBA YoungBoy Collab Is In The WorksB.G. plans to continue making the most of his newfound freedom.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearB.G. Rat Chain Proves His Disdain For SnitchesAre you feeling the recently released rapper’s bold new piece?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicB.G. Fires Back At Wack 100's Snitching AccusationsB.G. isn't phased by the snitching allegations Wack 100 has been spreading.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Wack 100 A Clown For Labeling B.G. A RatBoosie Badazz isn't happy with Wack 100.By Cole Blake
- MusicWack100 Claims Birdman Got Heated After He Called B.G. A "Rat"Given how long B.G. spent behind bars, not many people agree with Wack's take.By Ben Mock
- MusicB.G. Promises "Greatest Comeback In Hip-Hop History"B.G. has already put out new music this year but is eyeing 2024 as his true return.By Ben Mock
- SongsGucci Mane & B.G. Land Rare C-Murder Feature For "Project Baby"One of the highlights from Gucci Mane and B.G.'s new project, "Choppers & Bricks," features C-Murder.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesGucci Mane Links With B.G. For Collab Tape "Choppers & Bricks"Gucci has been behind three projects this year. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTop Hip-Hop Turnarounds Of 2023Having pushed through adversity and come out stronger on the other side, these figures deserve a nod for their efforts this year.By Caroline Fisher