BG Explains How He "Toned Down" His New Album, "Freedom Of Speech," To Avoid Legal Trouble

BY Cole Blake
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: B.G. performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
BG released his first studio album since getting out of prison in 2023, "Freedom of Speech," last Friday.

BG says that he had to tone down his new album, Freedom Of Speech, to avoid going back to prison. The move comes despite a United States district judge previously ruling that the government’s attempt to censor BG’s lyrics was “unconstitutional.” That judge did, however, decide to allow prosecutors to look at his lyrics in advance. The new project is his first since getting out of prison in 2023 following a conviction for firearms possession and obstruction of justice in 2012.

BG discussed the new project during an interview with XXL. “If the ban that they was trying to put on me would’ve stuck, then there’s definitely a few records on there that I wouldn’t have been able to drop,” he told the outlet. “And to be honest with you, I still toned it down a little bit because at the end of the day, the prosecutor’s still got the right. If he feel like I’m going too far or if he feel like I’m name-dropping and talking about active cases or real-life situations that could get people hurt, then he could bring me back in front of the judge and ask for me to be violated.”

BG's Album Release Date

BG dropped Freedom Of Speech on Friday, March 14th. Regardless of his concerns about federal agents looking in on his music, BG still says fans will love the new album. He explained: “I still kept it all the way B.G., but also, in the back of my mind, was like, I ain’t gon’ push it too far. You know, you got the United States Government over your shoulder. That’s why my message to these youngsters be, ‘Man, listen, it ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it. At the end of the day, them people listening. Them people watching. So, you got to be mindful of what you put in these songs.’ Rap is on trial.”

Outside of his work on the new album, BG recently hit the road alongside Lil Wayne, Birdman, and the rest of the Hot Boys. They performed shows together in Tampa, Charlotte, and St. Louis, last month.

