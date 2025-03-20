BG Explains How He "Toned Down" His New Album, "Freedom Of Speech," To Avoid Legal Trouble

BG says that he had to tone down his new album, Freedom Of Speech, to avoid going back to prison. The move comes despite a United States district judge previously ruling that the government’s attempt to censor BG’s lyrics was “unconstitutional.” That judge did, however, decide to allow prosecutors to look at his lyrics in advance. The new project is his first since getting out of prison in 2023 following a conviction for firearms possession and obstruction of justice in 2012.

BG discussed the new project during an interview with XXL. “If the ban that they was trying to put on me would’ve stuck, then there’s definitely a few records on there that I wouldn’t have been able to drop,” he told the outlet. “And to be honest with you, I still toned it down a little bit because at the end of the day, the prosecutor’s still got the right. If he feel like I’m going too far or if he feel like I’m name-dropping and talking about active cases or real-life situations that could get people hurt, then he could bring me back in front of the judge and ask for me to be violated.”

BG dropped Freedom Of Speech on Friday, March 14th. Regardless of his concerns about federal agents looking in on his music, BG still says fans will love the new album. He explained: “I still kept it all the way B.G., but also, in the back of my mind, was like, I ain’t gon’ push it too far. You know, you got the United States Government over your shoulder. That’s why my message to these youngsters be, ‘Man, listen, it ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it. At the end of the day, them people listening. Them people watching. So, you got to be mindful of what you put in these songs.’ Rap is on trial.”