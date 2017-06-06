freedom of speech
- MusicWaka Flocka Gets Trashed For Defending Keri Hilson's Trump TakeAmericans are beginning to question their freedoms.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsParler Under Pressure To Regulate Users After Twitter & Facebook Ban Donald TrumpSocial shutdown. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyChinese Journalist Who Spoke Out About The Coronavirus Is Missing: ReportChinese journalist, Chen Qiushi, who reported on the novel coronavirus has mysteriously gone missing. By Dominiq R.
- SportsCommon Says NFL’s Policy Forcing Players To Stand Is A Business MoveCommon believes the NFL is only concerned with their bottom line - he’s not wrong. By Safra D
- Music50 Cent Protests Freedom Of Speech With Bizarre IG PostsNot so fast, 50 Cent is still lurking on Instagram.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKiller Mike Says He'd "Punch" Bill Maher If He Used The N-Word In Front Of HimThe "Run The Jewels" emcee ain't mad though.By Matt F