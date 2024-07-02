B.G.’s Song Lyrics Must Be Approved By Probation Officers, Court Decides

B.G. previously argued that submitting lyrics for approval is a violation of his rights.

B.G. wasted no time getting back to work following his 12-year prison stay. Evidently, however, not all of the artist's legal woes are behind him just yet. Recently, it was reported that he must now submit all of his song lyrics to his probation officers for approval. The proposal was first made earlier this year. At the time, the government argued that his recent lyrics didn't line up with his goals of rehabilitation.

In response, his legal team made it clear that they saw this as a violation of his First Amendment rights. “As to the Government’s request for Mr. Dorsey to provide U.S. Probation (and the government) with lyrics ‘for any song that he may write, in whole or in part, while on supervised release,’ it is respectfully submitted that this request is overly broad and violates the First Amendment and due process," his attorneys wrote in May.

B.G. Faces Even More Legal Woes After 12-Year Prison Stay

Rapper B.G. (Christopher Dorsey) of the Hot Boys at Echo Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on April 5, 2007. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

“It is respectfully submitted that requiring Mr. Dorsey to submit his mental impressions and lyrics for any song that he may write, whole or in part, would constitute a prior restraint. It is respectfully submitted that Mr. Dorsey should be permitted to write and express his own thoughts without fear that he needs to provide all lyrics to U.S. Probation and the Government," they also added. His lyrics will be kept under seal to prevent any possible copyright infringements, and the documents will be given back to him once his supervised release is terminated.