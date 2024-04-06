B.G. Had Permission To Perform With Boosie Badazz Before Arrest, His Attorneys Claim

B.G. is being accused of violating his probation by "associating unnecessarily" with convicted felons.

Last month, it was revealed that B.G. was arrested for an alleged probation violation, only months after he was released from prison following a 12-year sentence. Reportedly, the rapper was accused of "associating unnecessarily" with convicted felons, namely Boosie Badazz and Gucci Mane. He teamed up with Boosie for a Vegas reunion show in February and joined forces with Gucci for a collaborative album, Choppers & Bricks. He was released shortly after his arrest but could face additional time behind bars in the future.

According to his attorneys, however, he should have never been arrested. In new court documents filed yesterday (April 5), his team claims that he was given permission to perform with Boosie, and asks that he remain on supervised release instead of going back to jail. B.G. is scheduled to appear in court on April 8 to address the situation.

B.G. Says He's "On The Right Track"

B.G.'s attorneys aren't the only ones who believe he was wrongfully arrested, however. Shortly after news of the artist's arrest broke, Boosie hopped online to urge hip-hop fans everywhere to stand up for his longtime friend. He also claimed that B.G. has been doing everything in his power to stay on the right track, and is being punished for simply doing his job. "I need all my supporters, all rap supporters to get behind and try to stop what’s going on with B.G. These people trying to lock B.G. up for rapping, bro," he told viewers on Instagram Live. "This gotta stop. We gotta fight for our people. This man has passed every drug test, community service. Wrong is wrong. You can’t be self-employed and put out music? This man been doing this since 13 years old."

What do you think of B.G. getting arrested for allegedly violating his parole? What about his attorneys claiming he got permission before performing with Boosie Badazz? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

