B.G. Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans After His Arrest

B.G. appeared to be back on the right track when he was released from prison last year after spending over a decade behind bars. He quickly linked up with some of his old friends to work on collabs, perform, and more. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse last week, when the rapper was arrested for an alleged parole violation.

Reportedly, he must obtain written approval before pursuing self-employment, which he didn't. He's also not supposed to be "associating unnecessarily with" convicted felons, which he's accused of. Aside from working alongside Gucci Mane on Choppers & Bricks, he recently joined Boosie Badazz onstage for a reunion in Vegas.

B.G. Won't Let Bump In The Road Stop Him

Shortly after the news broke, Boosie got online to ask fans for their support. "I'mma need all my supporters, all rap supporters to get behind and try to stop what's going on with B.G.," he said in a clip. "These people are trying to lock B.G. up for rapping, bro," he says in a clip. "This gotta stop, bro. We've got to fight for our people, bro... Wrong is wrong." Now, B.G. himself has taken to social media to share a message with his followers, revealing that while a bump in the road may slow him down, he won't let it stop him.

"It’s never been Easy being Geezy,but I’m Real ,so I make it look that way," his post begins. "I always thrive under pressure and fight harder when my back against the wall…I came too far to give up or lay down..the real gonna keep riding with me,and my haters gonna keep hating on me…I’m here for it all." What do you think of B.G. getting arrested for collaborating with convicted felons? What about his latest message to fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

