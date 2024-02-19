B.G. Reflects On Prison Experience In New Music Video, "Really Understand"

B.G. recently reflected on his experiences in prison during the music video for his new song, "Really Understand." In the piece, he appears in an interrogation room before being shipped off to a jail cell. The rapper famously pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice back in 2012 and was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

On the song, he raps: “If you done been to jail before, you really understand/ How hard that time be when no one there to hold your hand/ You hear from the streets that your bitch got a new man/ Can’t wait to get released so you can go ’round up that bag/ I walked out my sentence and watching my mama tears/ When growing up this was one of the things she once feared."

B.G. Attends VH1 Hip Hop Honors Ceremony

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Rapper BG attends the 4th Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony at the Hammerstein Ballroom on October 4, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The release of "Really Understand" comes after B.G. revealed he wants to do a Hot Boys reunion and publically asked Lil Wayne to set it up. “Say Juve, there’s people on my line, man, about this Hot Boys reunion,” he said on Instagram Live, last month. “Weezy, stop playing, man. It’s a big bag involved, man. Ya heard me? I know you super rich. I know you like Taylor Swift outchea. Come on, man. Stop playing, man. Let’s get to this bag.” Check out B.G's video for "Really Understand" below.

B.G. Reflects On Prison In "Really Understand"

B.G. has also expressed interest in teaming up with Boosie Badazz on a collaborative project. He already dropped Choppers & Bricks with Gucci Mane back in 2023 and plans to release his own project, The Heart of Tha Streetz Vol 3. Be on the lookout for further updates on B.G. on HotNewHipHop.

