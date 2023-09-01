B.G. Leaving Prison Soon, Reports Suggest He’ll Be Out In “A Few Days”

Cash Money rapper B.G. has been in prison for over a decade stemming from witness tampering and illegal gun possession charges from 2009. Moreover, the rap game often spoke on his condition before this most recent update, whether it was his collaborators or other hip-hop figures. However, new reports suggest that the Hot Boys MC will see an early release from jail, although the information is a bit murky. Specifically, theJasmineBrand spoke to allegedly close sources to him and said that he’ll be out in “a few days.” If this is true, then he would be a free man about seven months ahead of schedule as his last predicted sentence completion date was April 7, 2024.

Furthermore, as of writing this article, no official sources have spoken out about the reportedly early close to this 14-year sentence. Hopefully this is accurate information, and B.G. can return home following retribution and doing his due time responsibly. Of course, there are still plenty of reasons to take this hopefully news with a grain of salt. After all, this is far from the first time that rumors surfaced around the New Orleans native’s return, and past instances never materialized.

B.G. With The Hot Boys

Rappers Birdman (Bryan Christopher Williams), Juvenile (Terius Gray), Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.), B.G. (Christopher Noel Dorsey) and Mannie Fresh (Byron Otto Thomas) of Cash Money Millionaires poses for photos after rehearsals for their performance on ‘The Jenny Jones Show’ in Chicago, Illinois in August 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Most recently, though, Boosie Badazz updated fans on his status during an interview and said he’d be “released this year.” “I’m talking to him every day now,” he remarked of B.G.’s current conditions. “I got the email now. I got the email set up on my phone so I can email him. [He doesn’t have] an actual release date, but he should be home in like three, four months. They already went to the [halfway] house and checked the house where he’s coming to.

“He got a few b***hes he want,” the Baton Rogue MC continued. “He got a few celebrity crushes he want me to slide in their DM and tell ’em. I’m like, ‘Bruh, you gon’ have me in all kinda s**t!’ ‘I want her, tell that b***h she for me.’ Bruh, this n***a here.” For more news and the latest updates on B.G., stay logged into HNHH.

