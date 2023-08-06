Jeezy Says Lil Wayne & B.G. Inspired His Name Choice

Jeezy says that Lil Wayne and B.G. both inspired his choice of “Jeezy” as his rap name. He explained that the two going by Weezy and B. Geezy respectively gave him the idea while speaking with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot for Rap Radar.

“You know they [the Hot Boys] had B.G. and they called him B. Geezy,” he explained. “Wayne, they called him Weezy. And it was like a thing going on at the time, and people used to kinda call me that back in day, because my voice was so raspy in school. So I was like, ‘Yo, I’m just gon’ go with this.”

Jeezy Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 25: Young Jeezy performs at Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 year anniversay concert at The Fox Theatre on July 25, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

He continued: “Lil J was what my grandmother called me. That was the only nickname I really had in the neighborhood. And all my homies used to call me, ‘Dog.’ I don’t know where that came from. And then down in Lauderdale, ’cause I was down Lauderdale hustling, they used to call me, ‘Bling’ because I used to be the guy coming down with the diamonds and cars, and this is what they knew me by. So that was my street name.”

Jeezy’s interview with Rap Radar comes as he continues to promote his upcoming book, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. The memoir will see Jeezy reflect on how he beat the odds during his career and provide readers with candid lessons from his life to motivate his fans. It’s due for release on August 8.

Jeezy Reflects On Lil Wayne’s Influence With Elliott Wilson

“This is for all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning,” he wrote in an announcement on Instagram, earlier this year. “This is the greatest story never told. In this motivational memoir, I use parts of my life story, every step, every mishap, every up and down that I’ve gone through to get to this point in my life to motivate the hustlers, entrepreneurs, and believers.”

