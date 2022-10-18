Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.

Drama himself has had quite the lineup lately. In the last two years alone, the Gangsta Grillz DJ has worked with Jim Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Symba, Dreamville, and multiple other hip-hop heavy hitters. Now, with the upcoming release of Snofall, he and Jeezy have reunited in the studio once again.

(L-R) Young Jeezy and DJ Drama attend Young Jeezy Surprise Announcement at on August 31, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans even got a glimpse of some of the possible collaborations we can expect on the final cut of the album. In a snippet of the rapper’s new documentary, titled The Making Of Snofall, a whiteboard can be seen in the background of one of the shots.

On it is a tracklist of 13 songs. Among the featured names were Ye, Post Malone, DJ Khaled, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and the Caribbean Queen herself, Rihanna, who he previously collaborated with back in ‘09 on her Rated R track, “Hard.”

This project will mark the 45-year-old’s first full LP since 2020’s The Recession 2. That said, the Atlanta artist has had no difficulty sustaining his presence in the rap game. Appearing on tracks with other lyricists such as EST Gee and Yo Gotti, Jenkins has managed to remain omnipresent throughout his relative downtime.

Jeezy has announced an October 21 release date for Snofall. Check out the clip of the documentary below, and visit HotNewHipHop this Friday to stream the new record.

[Via]