Jeezy is back like he never left. As the Atlanta legend gears up for the release of his 11th studio album SnoFall, he stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to dish on everything from his spiritual healing to mending his beef with longtime friend and collaborator DJ Drama.

As for what sparked the beef initially, the “Put On” rapper shared, “The beef was Dram had somebody managing him. But [the person] was trying to be an artist too. He got in Dram’s ear and created a toxic environment. Something happened at club, I can’t really say. Things got real.”

(L-R) Young Jeezy and DJ Drama attend Young Jeezy Surprise Announcement at on August 31, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On what made helped the Atlanta stars come to peace, Jeezy shared, “I feel like we both just grew. I love Drama. I’m truly appreciative of the history we got and the relationship we built.”

The interview comes less than a month after the Trap or Die duo reunited for their latest single, “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” Earlier this month, Jeezy teased the star-studded features list for his highly anticipated Gangsta Grillz mixtape, which is rumored to include appearances by Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna.

The “Thug Motivation” star spoke about working on his SnoFall album, his first since 2020’s The Recession 2, telling the Breakfast Club hosts, “It was a dope process even making the project. It just felt therapeutic. It gave me the free range to say how I really felt.” Jeezy also dished on his episode of The Shop with Kanye West that was nixed from airing due to Ye’s recent controversial remarks. During a sit down with Ebro on Hot 97, he shared, “I can’t say I understood why they took it off, I just know that I came there, we did it, and I got a call and they said, ‘It’s a wrap.’ I didn’t take it personally.”

Stream Jeezy & DJ Drama’s SnoFall, available Friday, October 21.