Jeezy has certainly turned his life and career around for the better. The self proclaimed Snowman went from Trap rapper to respected husband, father and businessman right before our eyes. But the Atlanta emcees switch up didn’t happen overnight. During a recent interview on Drink Champs, Jeezy explained how a conversation with T.I. influenced him to quit hustling to focus solely on making music.

“I’m working on Thug Motivation. T.I. comes in the studio, I’m doing my thug thing. I probably got 2.5 [million dollars] with me in the booth, sitting with me. I got the machine going and everything,” he began. “So he was like ‘Let me holla at you for a second.’ He took me in the hallways, we walk to the bathroom. He goes, ‘You know you can’t do both right. You can’t rap and do what you’re doing. You’re talent, you’re going to blow at some point. If you continue to do what you’re doing, I don’t know how that’s going to work out for you.’”

t.i. verzuz jeezy

Jeezy went on to share that he asked Tip, “Don’t you do both, you the Rubberbandman?” to which Tip replied, “I left that alone a long time ago.” The “Put On” rapper continued, “That was a real wake up call. Shortly after that, I was having a lot of nightmares of trying to make it. At the time Thug Motivation came out, everybody I was around was getting indicted and going to prison. I just remember T.I’s voice in my head saying that.”

The story comes on the heels of Jeezy releasing his highly anticipated 11th studio album SnoFall with longtime collaborator DJ Drama. He spoke about mending his relationship with the Gangsta Grillz creator earlier this month telling the Breakfast Club, “I feel like we both just grew. I love Drama. I’m truly appreciative of the history we got and the relationship we built.”

Check out Jeezy’s full Drink Champs interview below.