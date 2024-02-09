Boosie Badazz & B.G. Have Emotional Reunion In Vegas: Watch

B.G. has certainly been making the most of his newfound freedom since getting released from prison in September of last year. Fans have seen the rapper drop new music, chat with followers online, and of course, link up with old collaborators. Since his release, he's collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, Finesse2tymes, C-Murder, and more. He even claims to be in talks with NBA YoungBoy about a collab, though further details of the project have yet to be announced.

One of the first collaborations fans saw from B.G. once he was out was with none other than Boosie Badazz. The two Louisiana-born performers joined forces for "Free BG / My Dawg." In the song, the Hot Boys rapper shows love to Boosie for sticking by his side throughout his 13-year prison stay. “Even when I ain’t need it I could get from my man/ I was blessed to have a friend like Boo in the can/ Every holiday he’d get my mama the bag/ What n****s y’all know is doing sh*t like that?” he rhymes.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Fires Back At Kodak Black Over Recent Diss

Boosie Badazz & B.G. See Eachother For The First Time Since 2009

Now, B.G. and Boosie have finally gotten together for some fun in person, and outside of the studio. In a new clip, the two performers are seen at a club in Vegas, where they share an emotional hug. Apparently, it was the first time the two got to see each other in more than 13 years. Obviously, the friends were thrilled to finally reunite.

"LAST TIME I SAW @new_bghollyhood WAS NOV 9th 2009 🎉🎉‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️💯LOVE U N***A frfr 🔥💯💯💯✅✅🎉🎉💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥‼️BACK WITH MY DOG AGAIN🙏🏾" Boosie captioned the sweet clip. What do you think of Boosie Badazz and B.G. finally reuniting in Vegas after being apart for years? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Why Luka Doncic Signed His Jersey & How He Convinced Him

[Via]