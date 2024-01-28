Boosie Badazz Reveals Why Luka Doncic Signed His Jersey & How He Convinced Him

Luka Dončić had himself a historic game against the Atlanta Hawks in their home court on Friday (January 26) with a career-high 73 points -– the fourth-most points scored by an individual player in the NBA's history. Well, seventh if you count Wilt Chamberlain's three other higher-ranking performances, but that's a breakdown for another time. Moreover, for hip-hop fans, one of the most notable parts of this night was when Boosie Badazz got his jersey signed by the Slovenian star. During a recent Instagram Live session, he explained how this happened, and why it means a lot to him as both a collector and fan.

"Everybody asking me how the hell I get the career-high jersey from Luka," Boosie began. "'Cause I'm Boosie. You know, I love the game, I show respect when I come to the games. I ask them, everybody before the games, like, 'Man, I wanna get your jersey, bruh. I'm a collector, could you sign it to Boosie for me?' Last night, I had help from the security. I had one security guy, [he] told Luka, 'Man, Boosie want your jersey.' I was on Kyrie Irving all night, Kyrie gave me a couple of jerseys. 'Man, tell Luka I need that jersey, man!' If anybody was on the sideline with me, they'll tell you I called 70 points after the first quarter. So shoutout to Luka for looking out for me. You know, basketball, that was my first love. I love the game, I'm a collector, bro. And I'm Boosie!"

Boosie Explains Luka Dončić Signing His Jersey

"Nobody f**k with my collection!" Boosie excitedly said in a social media video after this exchange. "72, man! Luka signed, man! Don't play with me, man!" "73 POINTS [fire emojis] [100 emoji]," he captioned an Instagram post with various pictures of him with the jersey. "@lukadoncic THANKS BRO ANOTHER ONE TO MY COLLECTION!!!!" "IM TOE UP."

More Snaps From The Occasion

Meanwhile, we're sure this is distracting the Baton Rouge MC quite well from his relationship drama. Many fans called out the age gap between him and his girlfriend, which she responded to online quite strongly. We'll see whether that goes anywhere, and what will be the next jersey added to the collection. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and Luka Dončić.

