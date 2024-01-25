Luka Doncic Gets Fan Ejected, Feuds With "ESPN" Reporter For Coverage Of It

Luka Doncic to get a fan ejected for the Mavs Wednesday night loss to the Suns became a much bigger story at the post-game presser. Doncic found himself in a back-and-forth with ESPN's Tim McMahon, who had covered the ejection as soon as it happened. "You'll be the first one to always put something bad about me," Doncic shot at the veteran journalist. Furthermore, Doncic called McMahon's report "not true at all". McMahon, who began his career as a Mavs beat reporter, attempted to defend his past coverage of Doncic.

Per McMahon, Doncic had asked security to removed a Suns fan after the fan yelled "Luka, you're tired. Get your a-- on the treadmill!" However, Doncic alleged that the comment was far from the worst thing the fan had said. While he refused to repeat the fan's other comments, Doncic noted that the fan had been insistently heckling him the entire game, and the treadmill was the one that pushed him over the edge.

Read More: Draymond Green Missing From Initial Team USA Olympic Pool, Execs Explain Why

Luka Doncic & Mavs Lose Wild Game

However, Doncic's post-game beef with McMahon was not the only thing to come out of the blowout Suns win. There was also a brief on-court scuffle involving Kevin Durant. After a defensive collision, the Mavs' Grant Williams appeared to knock KD to the ground. Jusuf Nurkic appeared to shove Williams, who was also shoved by Durant after the veteran picked himself up off the court.

The game was a close one going into half-time. However, Phoenix then outscored Dallas 42-20 in the third frame and ran away to a 23-point win. While Donic had 34, only two other Mavericks reached double-digit scoring. The Mavs four other starters combined for a total of 30 points. Meanwhile, Devin Booker sounded off for 46 points, condemning Dallas to their third consecutive loss. Next up for Dallas is a road game in Atlanta. The Suns, on the other hand, will look to extend their win streak to eight as they travel to Indiana.

Read More: Tyrese Haliburton Fit Compared To Yasiin Bey Amid Drake Beef

[via]