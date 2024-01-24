Tyrese Haliburton Fit Compared To Yasiin Bey Amid Drake Beef

Fans online have compared a recent image of Tyrese Haliburton in a flat cap and puffer jacket to the signature fashion of Yasiin Bey. However, more specifically, fans have used the candid photos to reference Bey's ongoing beef with Drake. "Mos Def hearing “Passionfruit” in Target," one person wrote on X over a photo of Haliburton appearing to protest a call at a recent Pacers game.

The comments are a hilarious addition to the feud between the two rappers. Bey recently said that Drake's music is the sort of music that's perfect for a Target run. Obviously, Drizzy, who is also beefing with Metro Boomin, didn't take too kindly to the comments from the rapper and actor. And now one of the NBA's biggest rising stars is catching heat just for having a nice sideline fit. Haliburton, who is likely set to be named an All-Star this week, is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Drake Jumps On "Tripod Bro" Trend

Additionally, amid the beef, Drake added to the growing collection of "tripod bro" videos, giving fans a vlog in which he shows off his nighttime routine. Drizzy mixes himself a drink, takes in some art, hits the hookah, and goes swimming. The entire thing is weirdly neon giving much of the apparent lighting in his home. Furthermore, he soundtracked the entire thing with "Virginia Beach", a track from 2023's For All The Dogs. The tripod bro trend has gone viral in recent weeks, with male lifestyle vloggers doing "a day in the life" style content.

However, there were also layers to Drake's vlog. He tagged Drew Walls, a lifestyle influencer who is often seen going to Target in his videos. This, combined with the inclusion of "Virginia Beach", appeared to be more shots at Bey for his aforementioned comments. However, as a result, fans are now clamoring for Drake to do another video. This time, they want content showing him going to Target.

