Drake Loses Massive UFC 297 Bet

Drake lost $700K as Dricus du Plessis beat Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297. The South African claimed the middleweight title after a bloody back-and-forth that could have easily gone the way of the defending champion. Furthermore, the bout was the fourth middleweight title fight to see the belt change hands. Drake would have won $1.4M if Strickland had been able to defend his title.

However, it's also the second consecutive fight in which Strickland has lost Drake money. Previously, he lost $500,000 when Strickland stunned Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Drizzy would have walked away with a cool $920K if Adesanya had won. However, Strickland pulled off what many are calling the greatest upset in UFC middleweight history.

Drake Jumps On "Tripod Bro" Trend

Meanwhile, Drake has also been jumping on some viral trends. He recently added to the growing collection of "tripod bro" videos, giving fans a vlog in which he shows off his nighttime routine. Drizzy mixes himself a drink, takes in some art, hits the hookah, and goes swimming. The entire thing is weirdly neon giving much of the apparent lighting in his home. Furthermore, he soundtracked the entire thing with "Virginia Beach", a track from 2023's For All The Dogs. The tripod bro trend has gone viral in recent weeks, with male lifestyle vloggers doing "a day in the life" style content.

However, there were also layers to Drake's vlog. He tagged Drew Walls, a lifestyle influencer who is often seen going to Target in his videos. This is seemingly another shot at Yasiim Bey, who recently said that Drake's music is the sort of music that's perfect for a Target run. That is what made the inclusion of the more ambient "Virginia Beach" so notable, given the recent criticism aimed at that sort of Drake track. However, as a result, fans are now clamoring for Drake to do another video, this time showing him going to Target.

