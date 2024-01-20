Drake Bets $700,000 On Strickland-Du Plessis At UFC 297

Drake is back with another massive bet. The Canadian rapper showed off a Stake betting ticket showing he had put $700,000 on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. With Stake giving 1.97 odds on Strickland, Drake will come away with $1.4M if Strickland can take down his South African rival.

It appears that Drake has learned the error of his ways. Previously, he lost $500,000 when Strickland stunned Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Drizzy would have walked away with a cool $920K if Adesanya had won. However, Strickland pulled off what many are calling the greatest upset in UFC middleweight history. While there wasn't a KO in Sydney, Strickland edged out a close fight to win by unanimous decision and take the middleweight belt.

Read More: Odell Beckham Jr Recalls Living At Drake's Home During Break-In

Sean Strickland Calls Out Andrew Tate

Meanwhile, Strickland has been taking his post-Adesanya fight fame in stride. In September 2023, days after beating Adesanya, Strickland called out Andrew Tate. "Here's the thing about Andrew Tate. As young men, I can see why you look up to him because you are moralless men. You have no values, you have no positive role models. You latch onto a piece of shit like Tate, who has money, who has women. Andrew Tate is a con artist. Have you seen that interview where he goes on about how he used to pretend to be a cam girl and rob people's savings? He has no remorse. If you want to look up to someone, look up to someone like Jordan Peterson," Strickland said.

As for Drake, his last big bet was on Logan Paul's fight with Dillon Danis. Drake lost $850K despite Logan Paul claiming victory over Dillon Danis last night. The musician had put down the massive bet on Paul to beat Danis via KO in the six-round fight in Manchester. However, as the fight officially ended via disqualification, Drake's bet was officially unsuccessful. If Paul had managed to knock out Danis, Drake would have walked away with $1.35M.

Read More: Jim Jones Gives Drake His Flowers While Choosing The "Best Album Of The Year"

[via]