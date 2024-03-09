Drake Loses Massive Bet As Francis Ngannou Suffers Brutal KO

The sports betting bad luck of Drake has struck again. The rapper lost $615K after former MMA star Francis Ngannou suffered a brutal second-round knockout at the hands of former boxing world champion Anthony Joshua. Unlike his previous fight against Tyson Fury, Ngannou was never able to hang with Joshua. He was floored twice before Joshua was able to hit a clean uppercut that rendered Ngannou unconscious. The fighter had been administered oxygen after being roused.

"On the route to the championship, you should always stay focused. This was me stepping aside from that mission. But when I saw [Ngannou] and the fight against Tyson Fury, I was like, 'Damn, this guy can fight,' so I said I need a piece of that. He's an inspiration. He's a great champion. This doesn't take away anything of his capabilities because in boxing it's one or the other. He can come again," Joshua said after the fight.

Drake Can't Find A Clean Bet

As mentioned, Drake's luck has been inconsistent at best when it comes to sports betting. He lost $700K as Dricus du Plessis beat Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297. The South African claimed the middleweight title after a bloody back-and-forth that could have easily gone the way of the defending champion. Furthermore, the bout was the fourth middleweight title fight to see the belt change hands. Drake would have won $1.4M if Strickland had been able to defend his title.

In fact, Drake went 0-2 on Strickland. In September 2023, he put down $500K on Israel Adensanya to beat Strickland, only for the American to stun Adensanya at UFC 293. Drizzy would have walked away with a cool $920K if he had won. However, Strickland pulled off what many are calling the greatest upset in UFC middleweight history. Despite this, Drake has found some recent success. He won over $2M for his Super Bowl bet last month.

