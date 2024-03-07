Dricus Du Plessis Calls For Israel Adensanya Title Fight In South Africa

Dricus du Plessis has called for a title fight against Israel Adensanya in South Africa once he returns from injury. "I'll be ready for June [or] July - I guess even [in] May, I'll be fit and ready to go. I just want to be able to have a proper camp. I would like to fight three times a year. That would be ideal, so June [or] July would be ideal," du Plessis told ESPN. Furthermore, du Plessis said he "absolutely" wants the fight to take place in his home county of South Africa.

Du Plessis has been out of action since his title win over Sean Strickland last year. However, he and Adensanya have long been on a collision course. Not only are they two fighters in their prime, du Plessis has fueled the feud by stating that he does not consider Adensanya a true African champion.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 25: UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis greets supporters as he arrives at O.R. Tambo International Airport on January 25, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

