- SportsDrake Loses $500K After Sean Strickland Stuns Israel Adesanya At UFC 293It's another bad bet from Drizzy.By Ben Mock
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Promises To Break Sean Strickland's Jaw If He Talks In The Ring During UFC 293 FightStylebender isn't playing around with this title defense.By Ben Mock
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Net Worth 2023: What Is The UFC Star Worth?Explore Israel Adesanya's journey in MMA, factors contributing to his net worth, and how sponsorships amplify his success in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- SportsStephen A. Smith Gives "Props" To Israel Adesanya For Vanessa Hudgens ThirstSmith swears he's just a "fan of her work."By Ben Mock
- TechMark Zuckerberg Training With Israel Adesanya, Alex VolkanovskiMark Zuckerberg is enlisting some professional help for his upcoming fight.By Jake Lyda
- SportsLogan Paul Choked Out By Israel Adesanya: WatchLogan Paul is a brave man. By Alexander Cole
- SportsDricus Du Plessis Doubles Down After Israel Adesanya BacklashDricus Du Plessis isn't backing down after making some controversial comments.By Ben Mock
- SportsIsrael Adesanya's Ex-Girlfriend Reportedly Takes Him To Court For Half His WealthCharlotte Powdrell reportedly sued the mixed martial arts star because "they dated too long and she supported his career."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Suffered Severe Injury Before UFC 287Israel Adesanya reveals injury suffered before UFC 287 main event.By Tyler Reed
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Celebrates Rivalry With Alex PereiraIsrael Adesanya has high praise for Alex Pereira. By Tyler Reed
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Wins UFC Middleweight ChampionshipCelebrities from every corner were in attendance, and social media lit up with highlights and incredible moments from last night's fight in Miami.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsUFC 287 Main Event SetThe stage is set as both main event fighters make weight for UFC 287.By Tyler Reed
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Vows To Regain UFC Middleweight TitleIsrael Adesanya discusses biggest fight of his career ahead of UFC 287. By Tyler Reed
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Hits Oddsmakers With Rare PraiseIsrael Adesanya is set to rematch Alex Pereira this Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Gets Good News In Brass Knuckles CaseIsrael Adesanya had previously been caught with brass knuckles at JFK Airport last month.By Alexander Cole