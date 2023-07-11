Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk is quickly becoming the tech bro fight of the century. UFC President Dana White is overseeing the cage match between the Founder of SpaceX/Twitter owner and the CEO/Founder of Meta (Facebook, Instagram, etc.). Now, fighting superstars are getting into the mix, offering to help the two amateur fighters get into solid shape. While controversial figure Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk and Jon “Bones” Jones offered his training services to Mark Zuckerberg, Mark has taken a different training route.

Zuck has been seen training with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. The Nigerian-New Zealander and Australian, respectively, are posing with Zuckerberg in a recent photo uploaded to Instagram via RapTV. As of this writing, Volkanovksi is number one in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings, while Adesanya is fifth. The two “trainers” make sense for Mark, who is smaller and lanky in stature. He’ll want to have kickboxing and grappling in his fighting repertoire for when he faces off against Elon.

The Hype Surrounding Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

Everybody wants a piece of this Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg feud. Alexander “The Great” and “Style Bender” Adesanya are just two of the celebrities attaching their clout to the bout. According to MMAFighting.com, Dana White has a specific date in mind for the octagon rumble, saying it won’t be UFC 300, but it will closely follow. UFC 300, a marquee lineup for the sport, is set to go down in Vegas in early 2024.

While Mark Zuckerberg is spreading out his training partners, Elon Musk has been training with Georges St. Pierre and his world-famous grappling coach, John Danaher. Technically, Musk has a significant size advantage over Zuck, which is probably why Mark is tripling down on his training. As for sanctions for the fight and any hoops to jump through, Dana White isn’t too concerned. He wants this fight to happen, and any challenge will be well worth the billionaire brawl.

