Elon Musk has been a bit unhinged on Twitter as of late. Overall, he is currently the social media company’s owner. Originally, he offered to pay $44 billion for the website, which was a meme evaluation. However, because he made a formal offer, he had to buy the company despite his attempts to get out of it. Since that time, he has completely gutted the workforce. Moreover, he has made the website worse in every conceivable way possible. Don’t tell his fans that or they might just try to bore you into oblivion with their caping.

Recently, Elon Musk has been beefing with Mark Zuckerberg. He and Zuckerberg were supposed to even fight in mixed martial arts. Zuckerberg actually trains in martial arts, so he would definitely win. Although, that did not stop Musk fans from drawing pictures of him looking like Gigachad. The man truly does attract the biggest losers. That said, he is now much more hostile toward Zuckerberg due to the launch of Threads. The new app is quite similar to Twitter, and Musk is even threatening legal action due to Meta allegedly hiring former Twitter employees.

Elon Musk Vs. Zuckerberg

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

After Zuckerberg seemingly shaded Elon Musk on Threads, the Twitter boss decided to call him a “Cuck” in the most overused rhyme since “lyrical” and “miracle.” Subsequently, Musk got a bit unhinged as he said “I propose a literal d*ck measuring contest.” Ah yes, because that would solve the tech billionaire wars. With ideas like these, it is easy to see how Elon was able to amass his gargantuan wealth. Is what we’re saying just a tad bit cynical? Yes. Is Elon being crass just to win the hearts of dudes named Catturd? Also yes.

At this point, we highly doubt that Zuckerberg will accept the invite to this. He actually has more important things to do. Like being a husband. Stay tuned to HNHH for more information from the tech world, and beyond.

