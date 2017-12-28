tech news
- TechElon Musk Wants To Go D*ck For D*ck With Mark ZuckerbergElon Musk continues his feud with Mark Zuckerberg.By Alexander Cole
- TechJoJo Says AI Music Should Be "Embraced"JoJo says AI is to be loved, not fearedBy Ben Mock
- TechElon Musk Drops Twitter Labels Amidst BacklashElon's making more changes to Twitter amidst the backlash.By James Jones
- TechTikTok Was Secretly Collecting Data On Its Android App That Violated Google ProtocolWith TikTok currently fighting against an executive order ban in the U.S. by the Trump Administration, it now appears the popular app has come under even more scrutiny for collecting MAC addresses without user's consent.By Keenan Higgins
- TechElon Musk Is Designing A Chip That Will Allow Music Streaming From Your BrainTech tycoon Elon Musk may be on the brink of recreating the way we listen to music with the development of a chip under his "computer-brain" startup company Neuralink.By Keenan Higgins
- TechIPhone 11's Rumored New Camera Design Has LeakedNew iPhone 11 case mould leak, reveals a new camera design for the updated model.By hnhh
- TechRoyole Debuts World's First Commercial Foldable SmartphoneRoyole introduces its latest innovation.By Milca P.
- TechApple Rumored To Debut 5G iPhone In 2020iPhone's 5G rollout is facing delays.By Milca P.
- SocietyInstagram Has Now Added Recommended Posts Into Your FeedInstagram adds new update amidst polarizing reaction to earlier algorithmic additions.By David Saric