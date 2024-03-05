Instagram & Facebook Go Down, Users Go Wild With Reactions

Social media is currently in a frenzy this Tuesday morning (March 5), because one of its main pillars seems to have crumbled. Moreover, you probably already noticed that Instagram, Facebook, and the rest of the Meta-verse is down right now, and folks took to their competitor Twitter -– sorry, X -– to react. Overall, it's a lot of chaos and memes floating around, and plenty of jokes about Mark Zuckerberg calling up Elon Musk to help him fix it. It's unclear whether this will last much longer than a few hours, or if there are more serious tech problems going on at Meta.

Furthermore, it's always kind of bizarre to see so much talk about one social media platform on a competing one. In fact, one of the most prevalent reactions to this whole situation is that now X is more full than it's ever been. Leave it up to the Internet to turn everything into a popularity contest rather than try to find out what's been going on with Instagram and Meta. On that note, it doesn't seem like anyone from the company's issued a statement yet on this matter. Some publications think it's a bug, whereas others claim there's no clear indicator of what went wrong.

Instagram, Facebook & More Are Down: Users Start A Firestorm On X

Even though this situation isn't an unprecedented one, folks still have a lot of unanswered questions at press time. In addition, this confusion and speculation also led many down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole, which is just one of social media's many breeding grounds. A lot of people think that this was an Instagram cyber attack, either just for a meme or two or with legitimate concern. Either way, it's as good of an explanation as any for this phenomenon as of writing this article. You can check out more reactions to this temporary shut-down below.

Meanwhile, why do you think that Instagram and the Meta-verse went down? Is there really an attack upon us or did somebody just put in the wrong code at the office?

