When we think Elon Musk can’t make Twitter any worse, the Tesla CEO finds a way to blow our minds. On Saturday (July 1), thousands of Twitter users began reporting issues with the popular social media site. Many of them were receiving error messages that their account has been “rate limited.” It was initially thought to be some sort of error on the platform’s end. However, this afternoon, Musk is providing us with some clarity.

His latest idea is restricting the content Twitter users can consume each day based on the status of their account. For example, unverified accounts can view 600 posts per day. Newly registered profiles on the same tier can take in even less, at just 300 tweets. Of course, those who pay to verify themselves with Twitter Blue get the best deal. They max out at 6,000 posts in a 24-hour span. “To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits,” the controversial billionaire announced.

As Variety notes, this rollout comes after another substantial change was made on Friday. To end the month of June, Musk declared that the content on Twitter is available to registered users only, meaning those without an account can no longer freely creep on others. “Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” the 52-year-old further explained. At this time, it’s unclear how long the limitations will remain in place, though the CEO shared that he’s open to other suggestions from users.

While his updates to Twitter continue to cause headaches around the world, Elon Musk seems far more concerned regarding his fate when he fights Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. He’s previously admitted that the showdown may end “badly” for him, but luckily, Musk has plenty of pro athletes offering to train him. Read who the South African plans to work with at the link below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

