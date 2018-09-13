limit
- TechElon Musk Teases Twitter Rebranding, Sets Up Daily DM Limit For Non-Verified UsersAre you a fan of this new "X" vision, and how many DMs did you miss out on sending because of the new limit?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk Increases Twitter Rate LimitWill this increase be enough for terminally online people?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk's Twitter Implements "Temporary Limit" On Readable Posts Per DayUnverified accounts are only able to read 600 tweets per day at this time.By Hayley Hynes
- TechTwitter Plans To Implement New Feature That Will Limit Who Can Reply To Your TweetsNo more reply guys!By Lynn S.
- TechNew Bill Approved To Increase Age Limit For Vaping & E-Cigarettes To 21Yay or nay?By Aida C.
- SportsNFL Looking At 18-Game Season With 16 Games Per Player Limit: ReportThe NFL is looking to increase revenue.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersSpotify Is Beefing Up The 3,333-Song Download LimitIt's over 9000. By Mitch Findlay