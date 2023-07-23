Elon Musk Teases Twitter Rebranding, Sets Up Daily DM Limit For Non-Verified Users

The Elon Musk era of Twitter is proving to be a significantly seismic overhaul, whether from a tech or cultural standpoint. Of course, it was already wild enough to have one of the world’s most notorious billionaires oversee one of the most notorious social media sites of all time. Regardless, it seems like part of the Tesla tycoon’s mission is to rebrand the platform under a new image, even if he’s eventually stepping down as CEO. Moreover, Musk recently teased a new logo in lieu of the iconic white bird on a blue background. With official website redirects and new visuals, it seems like Twitter will now simply become “X.”

Furthermore, news broke of the link x.com now redirecting to Twitter, officially starting this big change from the very first step. In addition, he teased visuals of what will be the new “X” logo, and it’s (you’ll be surprised) an “X.” While this is mostly a cosmetic change at the moment, it’s going to take months- if not years- for us to see a cultural shift as new generations of social media users go to “X” to let their thoughts out. Not only that, but it matches the slew of more practical and impactful changes that Elon Musk made to Twitter, and he rolled out another one of those around this time as well.

Read More: Meek Mill Praises Elon Musk’s Newest Idea For Twitter

Elon Musk Unveils “X”

Elon Musk is considering changing the bird Twitter logo to an ‘X.’ pic.twitter.com/69MXXHdXId — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk teases Twitter logo change to an ‘X’ with new visual.



pic.twitter.com/YJg8zOD8bg — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

🚨 https://t.co/utZL6pJbzF now redirects to Twitter, marking the imminent rebranding of the platform. pic.twitter.com/7t3n3VW0J3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Before, you could send as many direct messages as you wanted on Twitter, whether you were verified or unverified. However, now unverified users can only send a certain amount of DMs a day, and the only way to send more is to pay the verification fee. Regardless of its effect, it’s similar to many other rolled-out initiatives to drive more profits for the company, as well as reduce the negative repercussions of data mining, over-saturation, and more. Another example of these changes is Elon Musk’s decision to limit the amount of tweets that all users can see within a given 24 hours.

Twitter Implements Daily DM Limits For Non-Verified Users

Twitter officially implements a daily DM limit for unverified users:



“You’ve hit the maximum limit for Direct Messages in a single day. Sign up for Twitter Blue to continue messaging.” pic.twitter.com/Y3DAnnQb1d — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2023

Whether this actually pans out well for Twitter- sorry, “X” and its shareholders is a mystery. Even though these are big changes that are drawing revenue to the site, only time will tell whether it sticks in the same way it has for over a decade. Most importantly, perhaps, it raised the question of whether it even matters for everyday users- and to what extent. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest big news on Elon Musk and his social media empire.

Read More: Elon Musk Wants To Go D*ck For D*ck With Mark Zuckerberg