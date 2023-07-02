Elon Musk recently caused another firestorm on Twitter by announcing temporary plans to limit the amount of tweets a user can see in a day. “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits,” he wrote on the platform. “Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts a day. Unverified accounts to 600 posts a day. New unverified accounts to 300 a day.” Of course, a lot of people (especially unverified accounts) were not happy with this, amid some backlash, the tech mogul provided two increases for these restrictions within hours of each other.

“Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified,” Elon Musk tweeted. Moreover, about three hours later, he once again announced an increase to the limits. “Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k.” Ironically enough, Musk’s original tweet announcing these regulations hit a record view count on the social media platform. Even though a lot of people rightfully see this as quite restrictive and potentially harmful considering how much news and media people depend on through Twitter, it’s also hard to say exactly how many tweets a person really needs to read in a given 24-hour timespan.

Elon Musk’s New Twitter Regulations

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Regardless, other ideas from Elon Musk actually got commended by some notable figures, including Meek Mill. “In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies,” the soon-to-be former Twitter CEO announced on the platform. “First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count.” “I’m about to cut instagram fully off! Lol,” the rapper posted in support of the idea.

That being said, every rose has its thorn, and Meek Mill had pondered quitting Twitter. “Ima deactivate Twitter forever and go to a new social where it’s more good vibes based off building, creating and motivation,” he wrote in December of 2022. “Whoever run my s**t turn this off forever… Ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with supports! Too many bots and weird people.” For more news and the latest updates on Elon Musk, stay logged into HNHH.

