rate
- MusicAtlanta's Murder Rate Allegedly Declined By 35% Since YSL & YFN RICO ArrestsThe allegations came from a podcast from a media outlet called Earn Your Leisure, so take them with a massive grain of salt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk Increases Twitter Rate LimitWill this increase be enough for terminally online people?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Tjay Reveals How Much He Makes Per ShowLil Tjay says he needs $150,000 for a show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Reveals His New Booking PriceLil Durk raises his booking price to $200,000 for shows after his career year.By Alex Zidel
- GamingSony’s Playstation 5 Controller Could Monitor Your Heart Rate & Sweat: ReportSony has reportedly filed a patent to monitor your heart rate and sweat for their next generation console.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Flexes His Impressive Show Rate Following Album SuccessIf you want to book Moneybagg Yo, you better come with a big bag of money.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHollywood's Highest Earning Actors Of 2019: Will Smith & The Rock Stand TallVariety published a male-dominated list of the highest earners in Hollywood for 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Reveals His Insane Rate For A FeatureIf you want Soulja Boy on your song, you better have $10,000 laying around.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Impresses EPMD's Erick Sermon & PMD With Lyricism & MetaphorsThey weren't feeling Kodak Black though.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMarco Rubio's Brain Melts When Asked To Rate Kanye West's New AlbumMarco Rubio practices his "Deadman Float" on a spare mattress.By Devin Ch
- MusicElla Mai's "Boo'd Up" #1 On YouTube's United States Songs ChartThe UK singer making her mark in America.By Devin Ch
- LifeAmazon Prime Ups Its Membership Rate To $119/YearThe service is experiencing a massive growth. By David Saric