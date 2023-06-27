Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg stepping inside the UFC’s octagon was something many would’ve never imagined. However, a friendly back and forth on social media started a frenzy between followers of the two. Musk and Zuckerberg agreed to meet in an MMA bout through a conversation on Twitter. While it didn’t seem like a real agreement at the time, it is now feeling like a possibility. The social media titans have even had discussions with UFC President Dana White.

Although nothing is set in stone at the moment, that isn’t stopping Musk from stoking the flames. MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Georges St. Pierre extended an invitation through Twitter to Musk. The former welterweight king is willing to reach a helping hand to Musk as he prepares for his potential battle. St. Pierre is known for being one the most dominating fighters to ever step inside an MMA cage. Having him on your side would never be a bad thing.

Elon Musk Willing To Train for Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Elon Musk is pulling out all the stops in preparation for a fight with Mark Zuckerberg — the Twitter honcho just accepted UFC legend Georges St-Pierre's training offer. https://t.co/8qCkJp5xbb — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 27, 2023

According to White, both parties seem to be interested in the fight. Just a couple of days ago, White ran an Instagram poll on who fans think would win the fight. The poll ended in a 50-50 tie. On Monday, Chael Sonnen claimed that Zuckerberg called him to let him know the fight would be happening at UFC 300. However, Sonnen can sometimes extend the truth. Or maybe it was just wishful thinking.

Whatever the case may be, this fight is looking like a reality. In the land of box office attractions, this fight would top the charts. Even nonfight would be interested in watching two billionaires attempting to knock one another out. Each day seems to bring new craziness to our world. However, a Musk-Zuckerberg fight would be the least of our worries. Who do you think has the edge in the battle of the billionaires? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it here with HNHH.

