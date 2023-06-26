Chael Sonnen is one of the greatest hypemen in MMA history. The former MMA star’s ability to sell a fight is on a level no other man can reach in the sport. Not even Conor McGregor has the chops to go head to head in a promo battle with the “American Gangster.” Which is why it might be hard to find out the truth in Sonnen’s interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday. During his appearance on Helwani’s show, Sonnen teased news on the potential matchup between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Musk and Zuckerberg seemingly have found themselves in the middle of an interesting rumor. The two social media titans agreed to an MMA bout recently through Twitter. The back and forth quickly caught the attention of UFC President Dana White. White has stated that he has been in contact with the pair on setting up a bout. However, no official news from the UFC has been announced on a set bout. But on Monday, Sonnen gave the world some insight into the situation.

Fact Or Fiction With Chael Sonnen

Chael says Mark Zuckerberg called him and told him he agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/pKdteR9q8c — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 26, 2023

In the clip above, Sonnen tells Helwani that Zuckerberg personally told him the fight is official. Sonnen claims that Zuckerberg and Musk have agreed to fight at UFC 300. The event is bound to be a star-studded affair. As the UFC has rolled out supercard events in the past with UFC 100 and UFC 200. Now UFC 300 could be headlined by a fight that nobody could have ever imagined. Whether or not Sonnen is telling the truth could be the tricky part. However, just throwing it out there that the matchup could take place at UFC 300 is a brilliant move by Sonnen.

If the potential fight ever becomes a reality, it makes perfect sense to be under the UFC umbrella. However, one would have to think that this bout would create the highest buy rate in UFC PPV history. Is the time for talk over? Will Musk and Zuckerberg actually meet inside the octagon? Who do you believe holds the edge in the contest? With so many questions left unanswered, let us know what you think in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it locked in here with HNHH.

