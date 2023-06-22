Celebrity boxing matches have become all the rage in recent years However, the most recently announced fight is perhaps the most bizarre yet. Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Perhaps more bizarrely still, Zuckerberg agreed to the bout.

There is no love lost between the two tech giants. Zuckerberg, who already owns Facebook, is reportedly working on a Twitter competitor called Threads. The fight rhetoric came about as a result of a tweet spree from Musk. To many people’s surprise, Zuckerberg accepted the challenge, writing “Send Me Address” on his Instagram story.

While some have claimed that the move is way for Musk to divert headlines away from the connection between Starlink and the Titan submersible disaster, both men are “dead serious” about the fight according to the UFC’s Dana White. In fact, White appears to be all-in on the idea of the two duking it out in the cage.

White Speaks To Monetary Opportunity Of Musk-Zuckerberg Fight

On the sincerity of the fight, White, as mentioned, assured TMZ that both men were “dead serious” about taking part. Furthermore, White gushed about the monetary potential of a Musk v Zuck bout. “The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make.”

The potential for a record-breaking fight is certainly there, if not for the reasons White thinks. It’s likely that most viewers would be tuning in purely for the spectacle of two unhealthy white billionaires humiliating themselves while trying to prove that they are the alpha tech dog.

Furthermore, White’s insertion into the proceedings is likely an attempt to get UFC, the premier MMA promotion around, in on the action. While the UFC is not exactly wanting for money, this spectacle could be exactly the thing the promotion needs in light of Paul v. Diaz and Crawford v. Spence Jr.

UFC Going All In On Spectacle Fights

Tyson Fury: “There’s talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we speak right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/CVxTg85VGs — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) June 16, 2023

Musk v Zuck is not the only thing marquee fight that the UFC is angling for. There are also reports that a fight offer has been formally submitted to Tyson Fury by the promotion. That “hybrid fight” bout would pit Fury, one of the all-time greatest boxers against Jon Jones, the UFC superstar.

The idea of a Fury-Jones fight came about as a result of comments made by Joe Rogan. “You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet?” Rogan asked. “If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black. [Fury] doesn’t have a fucking chance in hell of making it out of that room.”

As Fury gave an expletive-laden response to Rogan, Jones also got his shots in on the heavyweight champion. “Hey Tyson, it seems like Joe may have struck a nerve,” Jones said on Twitter. “I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage.” Furthermore, Jones issued a challenge to Fury in a follow-up tweet. “If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out.”

