Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva is a meme among MMA fans. The Brazilian fighter debuted in 2005 and went 16-3 in his first 19 fights. This led the UFC to extend an invitation to Bigfoot, who made his promotion debut at UFC 146. While he lost to Cain Velasquez in that fight, he earned back-to-back victories in his next two bouts. After suffering three losses and a no-contest in his next four fights, he took down Soa Palelei at UFC 190.

But that’s where Silva’s success ended and his meme status began. At the time of writing, Bigfoot has lost his 11 most recent MMA fights. He was cut from the UFC in 2016, after losing his three subsequent fights following his over Palelei. Despite this, he has not found success in other, lower-tier promotions. Furthermore, Silva has failed spectacularly at all other combat sports he has tried his hand at. Kickboxing? 0-2. Professional boxing? 0-1. Bare-knuckle boxing? 0-1. Silva has truly ascended to sporting meme status.

Silva initially retired in December 2022, saying that “everyone had a limit.” However, he then un-retired in order to fight Salim El Ouassaidi at the first iteration of Kingdom Fighting. Losing via unanimous decision, Silva re-retired after the fight. Despite this, Bigfoot just can’t stay away from MMA it seems. Speaking on social media, Silva announced that he was un-retiring again and was challenging El Ouassaidi to a rematch.

“Let’s do a rematch @kingdom.fighting @giompeltier I’m ready and I’m coming back from retirement to fight again because I know I didn’t lose … #letsgo #fight #nego #paraiba,” Silva wrote on social media. However, it’s unclear, given his now-infamous record, if he will be getting that rematch anytime soon. Do you think Bigfoot should keep fighting? Or does he need to retire for good? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

