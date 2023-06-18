Earlier this week, MMA fighter Conor McGregor was accused of raping a woman in a bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami. The allegations were out in a letter from the woman’s attorney to the NBA, McGregor, and the Heat. She alleges that security guards separated the alleged victim from her friend and forced her into a men’s bathroom. McGregor was allegedly already waiting in there for her. The MMA fighter then proceeded to “violently kiss” the woman before forcing her to perform oral sex on him, Mitchell alleges. McGregor has denied the allegations. A representative for the fighter said, “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

After the story was broken by TMZ, the outlet also published a video shot prior to the alleged assault. McGregor is seen leaving a bathroom with his personal security, taking a woman by the hand and leading her back into the bathroom. The footage appears to contradict claims that the victim was forced into the bathroom by arena security. Furthermore, an additional video appeared to show McGregor with his alleged victim about 30 minutes after the alleged rape reportedly took place. Now, McGregor has been seen in public for the first time since the allegations were made public.

Fans Swarm McGregor During New York Outing

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 09: Conor McGregor is seen on the court during a timeout in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor was seen out and about in New York on Saturday. It marked the first time that McGregor had been seen since the allegations surfaced. He was seen outside his hotel in both the morning and evening. Furthermore, he was swarmed by fans looking for an autograph. It appears that at least, fans are unbothered by the allegations.

It’s unclear what the next steps in McGregor’s case are. His alleged victim reported the assault to the police on the morning of June 11. Furthermore, police confirmed to TMZ that they were actively investigating the incident. However, that is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here on HotNewHipHop.

