The Notorious Conor McGregor is always in the news, but rarely is it ever for what made him famous. The UFC fighter — who draws large crowds and Pay-Per-View numbers for the MMA sport — is in hot water over rape allegations in Florida. During Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, a woman claims McGregor sexually assaulted her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center. Florida officials are investigating the matter, and Conor McGregor has not been arrested or charged yet.

Most recently, McGregor was leaving The Peninsula, a posh New York City hotel with his fiancee and children in tow. A mob of fans was waiting for the former double-champion to voice their support against the allegations. According to TMZ Sports, Conor McGregor appreciates the backing. “Thank you so much for the support,” he said, “appreciate the support.” And while there is indeed support for the estranged fighter, one has to wonder how much rope is left for the oft-maligned celebrity.

Conor McGregor’s Checkered Past & Future

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 09: Conor McGregor is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. At Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor has not fought since he broke his leg fighting at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he still plans to get back in the octagon. “Fighting. Looking to get a fight going,” he said when asked about his future. Currently, he is coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, UFC’s flagship reality TV series. Michael Chandler is coaching the other team on the show. The two of them plan on fighting each other in a lightweight bout after the show ends. (They have yet to set a date for this.)

This is definitely not the first time Conor McGregor got himself into trouble for his public behavior. The Irishman has multiple driving offenses, UFC celebrity clashes, sexual assault allegations in Dublin, violent attacks, and arrests under his belt. Before the most recent sexual assault claim, he punched the Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, to promote his pain relief spray. It was a planned skit, but McGregor may have taken it too far. The man in the mascot costume went to the local hospital emergency room for treatment. He was later released in good health.

