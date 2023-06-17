Earlier this week, MMA fighter Conor McGregor was accused of raping a woman in a bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami. A letter from the woman’s attorney alleges that security guards separated the alleged victim from her friend and forced her into a men’s bathroom. McGregor and his own security were reportedly already inside. The MMA fighter then proceeded to “violently kiss” the woman before forcing her to perform oral sex on him, Mitchell alleges. As the letter continues, McGregor allegedly attempted to sodomize the woman. Despite this, she was reportedly able to escape after elbowing the Irish fighter repeatedly. However, she reportedly left her purse behind and had to plead for McGregor’s team to return it to her.

After the story was broken by TMZ, the outlet also published a video shot prior to the alleged assault. McGregor is seen leaving a bathroom with his personal security, taking a woman by the hand and leading her back into the bathroom. The footage appears to contradict claims that the victim was forced into the bathroom by arena security. However, the footage does corroborate details about security preventing anyone from entering or exiting the bathroom after they go inside. McGregor’s attorneys, who have vocally denied the allegations, said the video was further proof of his innocence. Now, TMZ reportedly has additional video from that night.

Video Shows McGregor And Alleged Victim Together After Incident

Dublin , Ireland – 20 May 2023; UFC fighter Conor McGregor ahead of the undisputed super lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the newest video they have obtained was shot at 12:40am on the morning of June 10. It shows McGregor and his alleged victim talking inside the Kaseya Center club. TMZ claims that this video was shot around 30 minutes after the victim claimed to have been raped by McGregor. McGregor’s attorneys have once again proclaimed the fighter’s innocence based on this evidence. “”While the claimant’s story has changed yet again,” Barbara R. Llanes said in a statement, “our account of the evening has never changed. This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”

However, the alleged victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, has provided a different side to the story. She claims that the new video shows the pair “visibly awkwardly interacting”. Additionally, she states this was not the case before they went into the bathroom. “My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable,” Mitchell told TMZ. “This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident.” This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

