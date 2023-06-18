The Vegas Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history earlier this week. Formed ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Golden Knights made waves as they reached the Stanley Cup Finals that year. Since then, they have become one of the hottest teams in the NHL, qualifying for the playoffs in five of their first six seasons in existence. Winning 51 games this season, they were one of the best, and most consistent, teams in the playoffs. They never looked challenged as they beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 to take home the trophy.

The win means a lot for the city of Las Vegas and the state of Nevada. It’s the second major sports title for the city after the Las Vegas Aces secured the WNBA title in 2022. However, the Golden Knights have received a very unique offer of celebration. Nevada is the only state where prostitution is legal, although it must be performed within licensed brothels. It’s this unique legal situation that has led to the bizarre and hilarious offer for the Golden Knights.

Sex Worker Offers Free Orgy To Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 17: Keegan Kolesar #55 of the Vegas Golden Knights hoists the Stanley Cup onstage during a victory parade and rally for the Golden Knights outside T-Mobile Arena on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers four games to one to win the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alice Little claims to be the highest-grossing sex worker in Nevada history. She currently operates out of the 40-acre Chicken Ranch in Pahrump, 45 miles west of Vegas. “We here in Sin City love the Golden Knights more than life itself,” Little told TMZ. “I cannot express in words the joy I feel now the team won their first-ever Stanley Cup, so I’m going to express it through my actions.”She continued, confirming her intentions. “Dozens of ladies, myself included, are ready and waiting at the Chicken Ranch to treat the Knights to any and every carnal delight, and there will be absolutely no penalties for misconduct.”

Furthermore, Little floated the idea of creating a VIP card for Golden Knights players, so they could enjoy complimentary services at the Ranch for the next year. While a genuinely hilarious offer, it’s not the first time that Little has linked herself to the Vegas sports scene. Earlier this year, Little and fellow sex worker Caitlin Bell reacted to the Las Vegas Raiders signing Jimmy Garoppolo by offering the quarterback “free sex for life.” Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

