The battlement-mounted air raid siren is a beloved tradition at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The siren is sounded before every game on home ice and has helped spur many a Golden Knights victory. Heading into June 13’s game, the Golden Knights were one game away from winning their first-ever Stanley Cup Finals. They had come close before, reaching the Stanley Cups Finals in their first-ever season back in 2018.

The Golden Knights had dominated the Florida Panthers, whose Cinderella run had brought them to their first Stanley Cup Finals since 1996. The Panthers were simply outgunned and outmatched, only managing to steal away a shocking 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3. But overall, the Golden Knights had outscored the Panthers 17-9. That included 5-2 and 7-2 scorelines in Games 1 and 2. It was yet more evidence of the sports powerhouse that Las Vegas has become in recent years. But now Vegas has a new hero.

50 Cent Sounds T-Mobile Arena Siren

FIDDY IN THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/N9McDv6ltw — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 14, 2023

50 Cent, whose Sire Spirits brand has a deal with T-Mobile Arena, was chosen to sound the siren ahead of Game 5. Dressed in a Golden Knights jersey and hat, the rapper sounded the siren to a sold-out crowd of over 17,000. 50 then went to his luxury box to enjoy the rest of the game. The rapper recently settled a lawsuit over alleged design theft on the bottles for his Sire Spirits brand. However, the settlement, which was reached on June 1, will reportedly remain sealed.

The siren appeared to work its magic as the Golden Knights absolutely decimated the Panthers 9-3. After two periods, the Golden Knights led 6-1. The game becomes tied for the third-highest margin of victory in a Stanley Cup Finals game. There have been six other instances of a 6-goal margin in the Stanley Cup Finals. Furthermore, they have been five seven-goal margin games and one eight-goal margin game. Many have hailed 50 as the team’s good luck charm, attributing his siren ring as helping cause the rout. It’s the second major championship for Las Vegas, following on from the Las Vegas Aces’ WNBA title in 2022. Furthermore, in recent days, the Nevada State legislature approved public funds for a new baseball stadium for the Oakland A’s. Follow for all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

