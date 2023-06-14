50 Cent and Remy Martin’s feud has finally come to an end. The famed alcohol brand filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent’s cognac brand Branson in 2021 over the design of its bottle. Apparently, Remy Martin felt as though the 50 Cent-branded cognac stole the design of their bottle from them. The jewel-shaped glass bottle became a point of contention, leading the two brands to duke it out in court. However, per Billboard, they’ve finally put their issues behind them.

On June 1st, 50 Cent’s company and Remy Martin reached an agreement. However, both parties asked the court to keep the details of their settlement under seal. Reps for Remy Martin said that they were happy they were able to resolve the trademark dispute. Although Branson cognac might be direct competition to Remy Martin, the legendary brand said that they have respect for 50 Cent’s efforts in the alcohol market. Surprisingly, 50 Cent hasn’t chimed in on the matter publicly.

50 Cent & Remy Martin Come To An Agreement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: DaBaby and 50 Cent attend 50 Cent Kings Cru Branson Dinner at Brooklyn Chop House on June 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The issues between Fif and Remy Martin began in 2021 when the alcohol brand filed a suit against Fif’s Sire Spirits. They claimed that the design of Branson Cognac, which shares similarities to Remy Martin, could cause confusion in the market, especially since the distinct design has been associated with their brand. “Defendants have willfully and blatantly designed their bottle to unfairly capitalize on the goodwill and reputation that Plaintiff’s bottle has achieved and to unabashedly profit from its bad faith infringement,” they said in the suit.

In response, 50 Cent and his attorneys attempted to convince the judge to dismiss the case. They accused Remy Martin of trying to monopolize the market and “eliminate” competition. “This is a naked effort to use meritless litigation to financially destroy a competitor,” the attorneys for Sire Spirits wrote. “Remy Martin must be stopped and the claims against Sire Spirits should not be allowed to survive.” Despite the pleas, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein denied the attempt to dismiss the case, claiming, “this is not a case in which the claimed and accused designs are so plainly dissimilar that it is implausible that an ordinary observer would confuse them.”

