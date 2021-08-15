Remy Martin
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Branson Cognac Finally Reaches Settlement In Remy Martin Lawsuit: ReportSire Spirits and Remy Martin reach an agreement after the latter sued over the bottle design of Branson cognac. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Cent & Remy Martin Close To Reaching Settlement In Branson Cognac Lawsuit: ReportRemy Martin sued 50 Cent's Sire Spirits over Branson Cognac's bottle design. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Cent Accuses Remy Martin Of Trying To "Eliminate" His Cognac Brand50 Cent says that Remy Martin is on a mission to destroy his cognac brand.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slams Remy Martin Amidst Lawsuit: "They Are Afraid Of Me"50 Cent says that Remy Martin is afraid of him.By Cole Blake